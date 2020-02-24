[3-men-arrested-just-after-illegally-firing-weapons-together-with-ak-47-rifle,-law-enforcement-say]

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 / 07: 58 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 24, 2020 / 08: 08 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 3 gentlemen ended up arrested right after police stated they illegally fired weapons which includes an AK-47 rifle.

Law enforcement were being in the region of Comanche Generate and Freeway 178 on Sunday when they heard gunshots, in accordance to a information launch. They drove to a grime area in the region and observed proof 3 folks experienced been illegally firing guns.

The officers arrested Austin Pulido, Adan Martinez and Adrian Godinez and seized weapons which includes the rifle, a sub-compact AK-47-type pistol, a mini 14 assault rifle and a shotgun that had been noted stolen, according to the release. Pulida was also arrested on gang-linked charges.

Ammunition and substantial-capacity magazines were being also seized.

Everyone with info concerning this scenario is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.