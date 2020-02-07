3 men receive life sentences for drug killings

TAMPA, Florida (AP) – Three men were sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking murders.

Court records show that Jordan Rodriguez was sentenced to a federal court in Tampa on Thursday. Alfonzo Churchwell and Andrew Thompson were convicted last month.

All three were convicted in November of multiple charges, including terrorist conspiracy, drug conspiracy, murder conspiracy, drug and firearms offenses, and four murders.

Prosecutors say the men were in violent rivalry with others in Oneco’s Bradenton community. Four other defendants, who were originally charged last year, have pleaded guilty to a number of charges, rather than being tried.

