3 months old, in critical condition after being beaten several times, man on charge

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 3-month-old baby is in critical condition after allegedly being hit in the head by a man in a Gaffney house several times.

According to Gaffney Police, Justin Keith Crowe watched the baby on Thursday while his mother and grandmother went to the grocery store.

The police said Crowe called her because the baby would not stop crying.

When they returned home, the baby did not respond, the police said.

They took the baby to the emergency room, where he was taken to the hospital. According to the police, the baby’s condition is classified as critical.

Police officers spoke to the mother and grandmother in the hospital.

Crowe was then taken to the police station, where he confessed to having hit the baby in the head several times with his fist closed.

7 News spoke to the family of the three-month-old boy who is now fighting for his life.

Brock’s family told 7 News that the little boy was just starting to eat pears, loved wind chimes, and was constantly smiling.

He is now in the hospital, in a cervical collar, and connected to multiple machines after being entrusted to the 20-year-old man to look after him.

“When we left, everything was fine. He smiled, he cooed, he was just so happy, ”said Beverly Hueston.

Hueston and her stepmother Donna Smith went to the grocery store on Thursday to pick up diapers for Hueston’s son Brock. During their absence, they trusted Hueston’s former friend Justin Crowe to babysit.

They told 7 News that they came home about half an hour later.

“He looked dead. It scared me, ”said Donna Smith. “Everything black and blue and swollen. He wasn’t crying. He couldn’t open his eyes. ‘

She said the 3 month old who had just learned to turn didn’t move at all.

Police said Hueston’s former friend admitted to having beaten the baby several times, which left Brock in critical condition.

“Two cerebral hemorrhages, crushed larynx, and several broken ribs,” said chief Chris Skinner of the Gaffney Police Department. “They guessed that the next 72 hours would be critical to whether the baby was alive or dying.”

“If I had thought that this was an option at all, I would never have left my son in his care,” said Hueston.

Crowe has now been arrested, but Brock’s mother and grandmother say it’s not enough.

“I want justice for my son. I want people to know that this is not okay and will not be tolerated, ”said Hueston. “We need as many prayers as we can get for my son. You’re welcome.”

“$ 5,000 from a bailiff, and this man who nearly took my grandson’s life and could still take it could go back on the streets,” added Smith. “I hope he burns in the hottest parts of hell.”

Justin Crowe is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center. He has been charged with abusing a child that causes serious physical injury and has a $ 50,000 guarantee.

If Brock survives, Crowe could be behind bars for up to 20 years. When Brock dies, Crowe’s charge is turned into murder.

Brock’s family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville, where they pray that Brock will fully recover.

