3 more areas of Delhi under heavy lock Covid-19 over Tablighi Jamaat cases – India news

The government on Friday extended protection zones in the national capital of Delhi, bringing three other localities of central and northern Delhi under severe closure. A top official of the Delhi home department told the Hindustan Times that three fresh localities in central Delhi were carried out under a strict lock-in process with regard to cases related to the Tablighi Jamat in these areas.

The three localities added to the list are B Block Jahangirpuri, Nabi Karim and Chandni Mahal.

The protection zones are localized (within a radius of up to a kilometer) and are aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 from a locality or village to nearby areas. Health ministry officials described it as a barrier erected around the focus of the infection.

Complete list of 26 Delhi retention zones

Entire street struck near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

Entire Street Affected by Gali No. 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

Shahajahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

The village of Dinpur

Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

Areas of Nizamuddin West (Block G and D).

B Block Jhangirpuri.

H. no. 141 to H. no. 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara enclave, Delhi

3 Galis of Khichirpur, including Gali, containing H. no. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

Gali br. 4, from H. no. J-3/115 (Nagar dairy) to H. no. J- 3/108 (by Anarwali Masjid Chowk), extension of Krishan Kunj, Delhi

Gali br. 4, from H. no. J-3/101 to H. no. J – 3/107 Krishan Kunj, Delhi Extension.

Gali br. 5, Block (H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.

J&K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

G, H, J Blocks, Old seemapuri

Block F -70 to 90, Dilshad Colony

Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

Shastri market including JJ cluster of South Moti Bagh

Bengali Market / BabaR Road adjacent to Todarmal, Babar Lane and School Lane

Sadar Bazar Central District

Northern District Detention Zone: B Jahangirpuri Block

Nabi Karim

Chandni Mahal

Officials said the decision to expand the number of detention zones in areas of central Delhi is a concern over the possible expansion of Covid-19 cases due to the contacts of Tablighi Jamaat workers.

In protection zones, residents should not go to buy vegetables, groceries, medicines and other supplies. Health officials, police and civilian bodies may have multiple screenings. People living in confined areas are placed under surveillance to determine if a person has developed Covid-19 symptoms (fever, sore throat, etc.).

Most cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi are related to the community at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters last month, which has turned Markaz into the epicenter of the disease in Delhi and across the country.

In the national capital, cases related to Tablighi Jamaat have also raised key concerns. One, officials acknowledge, because they cannot say with certainty that authorities including the police were able to track down all people who joined the community at Nizamuddin headquarters or identify all Covid-19 groups associated with the Jamaat.

But Delhi police are trying, scanning for phone signals that were in and around Tablighi’s headquarters, Markaz. A senior city official said Nabi Karim and Chandni Mahal were added to the list of support zones after police conducted a field check on some of these people, before health services moved in.

