[3 New OZZY OSBOURNE Tunes Surface On This Week’s Mainstream Rock Nationwide Airplay Chart]

3 music from Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album, “Ordinary Man”, are among the this week’s 40 most-played tunes at American active rock radio — the initially time in eight yrs that an artist has reached these kinds of a feat.

This week’s Mainstream Rock National Airplay chart— a Nielsen BDS-ranked tally of the genre’s most frequently performed tracks in the lively rock structure — sees Osbourne‘s duet with Elton John, the title monitor of the new album, debut at No. 34. It joins “Straight To Hell”, which drops two places this week to No. 18, and “Beneath The Graveyard”, which also drops two spots to No. 7. The latter track recently spent six weeks atop the chart.

The very last time an artist had a few tunes on the Mainstream Rock chart simultaneously was in 2016, when three tracks from METALLICA‘s then-forthcoming “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct” — “Atlas, Rise!” , “Moth Into Flame” and “Hardwired” — were among the the format’s 40 most-played tunes for the duration of the identical 7 days. The band attained the similar feat in 2008, when the “Loss of life Magnetic” tracks “The Day That Hardly ever Arrives”, “Cyanide” and “My Apocalypse” charted at the same time.

According to Billboard, “Ordinary Male” marks John‘s initial visual appeal on the Mainstream Rock Tunes chart given that 1992, when he appeared on Eric Clapton‘s “Runaway Practice”. The 27-year hole is the longest in chart history, breaking the file earlier established by QUEEN guitarist Brian Might, who experienced a 26-calendar year hole in between his 1993 solo music “Pushed By You” cracking the chart and his 2019 guest spot on Five FINGER Demise PUNCH‘s cover of KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND‘s “Blue On Black”.