3 Nigerian stowaways find themselves in Ghana after they thought the ship was sailing to Spain

Three Nigerians who had miscalculated their luck and hid in a cargo ship they thought was sailing to Spain found themselves in Ghana and in the hands of the police.

26-year-old Kelvin Popoola, 32-year-old Isaac Daniels and 28-year-old Nuta were arrested by the authorities in Ghana’s port city of Tema on arrival.

The ship, MV Unity, left Apapa Port in Nigeria to deliver goods in Tema. But the trio felt that the ship was going to Europe.

They hid behind the ship’s propeller with a few supplies that they wanted to survive until they reached their destination.

Colonel Joseph Punamane, port security officer, was quoted by the local Citi News website and said the three men were being returned.

“When we have these people, we hand them over to the police and immigration. The blind passengers are treated as refugees. They will be returned to their country so that they are not arrested. However, we are in the process of repatriating them, ”said Colonel Punamane.

Investigations also revealed that one of the men, Daniels, was arrested in Ghana in 2019 for trying to get to Europe using the same means.

Daniels was then brought back to Nigeria with a $ 600 package.