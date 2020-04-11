3 Other Love Stories That Inspire The Audience As The Original Love Story In “I Will Be When The Weather Is Good”

“I’ll Be With You If The Weather Is Bad” captivates the audience more than the main love story!

Although the drama centers on the love affair between Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) and Im Eun Seop (Seo Kang Joon), there are three other relationships that keep viewers enamored with the real love story.

Here are three other romantic relationships portrayed by supporting actors:

Shim Myung Yeo (Moon Jung Hee) & Cha Yoon Taek (Hwang Gun)

Shim Myung Yeo, a former best-selling author, has taken a unique approach to love. She would take the initiative in the relationship and to control them in her life. She broke up with many men during their lives by various reasons. People who always remained on her side although “crybaby” Cha Yoon Taek. Then, it comes down to killing his brother-in-law Mok Joo Hong (Seo Tae Hwa) by accident.

Cha Yoon Taek is currently a popular editor, but he returned to Shim Myung Yeo’s side. Shim Myeong Yeo also can’t forget the last two years. Instead, he indulges in all the happiness he has over his sister Shim Myung Joo (Jin Hee Kyung) who is imprisoned. The main point for the drama is whether Cha Yoon Taek’s pure love will reopen Shim Myung Yeo’s heart.

Lee Jang Woo (Lee Jae Wook) & Ji Eun Sil (Yang Hye Ji)

Meanwhile, Lee Jang Woo’s unassuming love for Ji Eun Sil, his classmate and first love, made the audience smile and laugh. Lee Jang Woo loves the smile and the way he doesn’t shy away from eating well, but he tries to do well in front of him. If he calls, he drops everything to see her, and even if he is not the type to dislike it, nothing will help him, but he can’t complain. His parents could upset so soon married, what she will be able to fulfill their plans with Ji Eun Sil?

Im Hwi (Kim Hwan Hee) & Kim Young Soo (Kim Dae Gun)

Im Eun Seop’s sister, Im Hwi shocked Buk Hyeon with a bad charm, but she also showed emotion. Im Hwi has a bad temper with an older boy named Kim Young Soo, and he tries hard to make her miss him. She gathers all kinds of information about her and captures the charm of her lips.

One day, Im Hwi heard that Kim Young Soo had a girlfriend. He admitted that he didn’t like her, but he praised her, saying, “You have a big shoulder, and the school uniform looks good. So, what you do is. really good? ”From this day on, Im Hwi’s love story got new, and he even asked Kim Young Soo to join the book club. High expectations for fresh and funny teen romance.

“I’ll Be You When The Weather Is Good” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

