3 players seen for the Houston Texans

The XFL starts this weekend, and there are players on the list of eight teams the Houston Texans should keep an eye out for when Week 1 takes place.

The NFL season ended last Sunday when the Super Bowl champion was crowned, but a different kind of football is now starting. This is the XFL, which is broadcast nationally on major networks such as ABC, FOX and ESPN, and the Houston Texans trainers and front office must be considered.

One of the eight teams in the XFL is in the Texan’s backyard, and it’s the Houston Roughnecks who are considered one of the better teams in the new league. There is also another team in Texas – the Dallas Renegades – who also have players who may be able to draw some interest from the league.

One player on the Roughnecks that Texan’s fans might remember when he was on the NFL squad for the franchise is Charles James II. However, he was ranked third in the Roughnecks depth table before the start of the regular season.

For those interested in this week’s list for the opening games of week 1:

Saturday February 8th

• Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders (2pm, ABC)

• Los Angeles Wildcats in Houston Roughnecks (5pm, FOX)

Sunday February 9th

• Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Enforcers (2pm, FOX)

• St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades (5pm, ESPN)

Although some of the new league may not stand a chance, the XFL has players who could add depth and production to an NFL squad because some players are former members of the NFL squad or players who were about to form a squad at some point of her career.

Following are three players the Texans should see this weekend when one league starts their new season and another league continues to find players who can improve their squad.