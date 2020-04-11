3 Points To Check For Half Of The “Thinking Pieces”

There are only six more episodes left in “Piece of Mind”!

The tvN show follows Chinese intelligence programmer (AI), Moon Ha Won (Jung Hae In) and classical recording engineer Han Seo Woo (Chae Soo Bin) as they meet and talk about unrequited love.

Previously, the production team made the decision to tie the drama into 12 episodes to enhance the story. So, three important points to look out for in the second half of the drama:

Changes in Moon Ha Won will change as we deal with past scars

Ha Won’s moon life is about the love of Kim Ji Soo (Park Ju Hyun). However, Han Seo Woo told him it was time to stop and move on. From this day forward, Moon Ha Won has struggled to get rid of Kim Ji Soo for so long, but he seems to change his time as he says, “Ji Soo, to quit (love you) means to put an end to long-term regret.” about how Moon Ha Won will break the scars and start a new life.

The mysteries of Kang In Wook (Kim Sung Kyu) and Kim Min Jung (Lee Jung Eun)

In the second half, Kang In Wook’s trauma and Kim Min Jung’s identity will be revealed. Kang In Wook made a mistake during Moon Ha Won, and from then on, he was really sick. Kang In Wook runs away when Kim Ji Soo’s wife proposes to apologize to Moon Ha Won. Viewers wonder if the phone number left is Moon Ha Won’s.

Attention was also paid to Kim Min Jung who was staying in the house with Han Seo Woo. Kim Min Jung treats Jeon Eun Joo (Lee Sang Hee) with a strange eye, which the audience is told to have before they are in the boarding house. At the same time, Kim Min Jung is curious about mysterious behavior, such as getting to the last room and posting photos on social media every hour.

The romance blooms between Moon Ha Won and Han Seo Woo, and Moon Soon Ho (Lee Ha Na) and Kang In Wook

Moon Ha Won and Han Seo Woo are about to start romance. Han Seo Woo confesses his unrequited love for her, and Moon Ha Won says, “I need you. Just stay with me.”

Things will change between Moon Soon Ho and Kang In Wook as well. Moon Soon Ho looks at Kang In Wook’s depression, and with caution, he gradually begins to decline. Attention is also drawn to the relationship of the type to be formed.

The production crew said, “From episode 7, which airs on April 13 (Monday), the process of characters in dramas, such as Moon Ha Won, Han Seo Woo, Moon Soon Ho, and Kang In Wook, is felt and treated with each other’s existence, along with the sweet romance, it will spread warmth and joy. Please look forward to the second half of your ‘Piece of Mind’ that will make the audience heart. “

Episode 7 of “Piece of your Mind” airs April 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

Episode 7 of "Piece of your Mind" airs April 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

