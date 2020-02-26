[3 points we realized from Napoli 1-1 Barcelona]

Photograph by Pedro Salado/Excellent Activity Pictures/Getty Visuals

The teams head to Camp Nou just after a first-leg attract

Setien’s short of choices for return

Barcelona went into Tuesday’s match without having Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto owing to personal injury and then shed Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal to suspension.

Their absence of strength in depth has currently been demonstrated up this time, but the absence of the two midfielders will be a blow for the return leg and implies a midfield of Ivan Rakitic, Frenkie de Jong and Arthur is unavoidable.

Quique Setien will be praying none of his midfielders picks up an damage in advance of the return leg and will also be hoping a late ankle knock to Gerard Pique is not way too major, particularly with El Clasico up upcoming.

The Barcelona manager did say soon after the recreation he anticipated Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto to be in shape to deal with Napoli at the Camp Nou and each could feature in the video game too. Junior Firpo experienced a rough time at the Stadio San Paoloi, whilst Ivan Rakitic was very poor and was hooked early in the 2nd 50 %.

Griezmann purpose offers Barcelona the edge

Barcelona struggled to induce Napoli any problems at all in a pedestrian very first half in Naples that noticed the hosts go in at the crack ahead thanks to Dries Mertens’ wonderful curling effort.

three – Barcelona have concluded 3 touches in the opposite box in the 1st half vs Napoli, their cheapest at the 50 percent time in a one @ChampionsLeague sport due to the fact Rome in April 2018 (three). Harmless#NapoliBarca #NapoliBarcellona #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/mtufaygnQW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 25, 2020

Gennaro Gattuso spoke about Barcelona just after the match and said “they did not damage us, it hardly tickled” with regards to the visitors’ attacking enjoy.

However Setien’s side were much better in the next 50 % and grabbed a vital absent purpose from Antoine Griezmann that leaves them as favourites to development to the quarter-finals of the opposition.

The Frenchman swept home a fantastic group go right after good get the job done from Sergio Busquets and Nelson Semedo to internet his 14th goal of the season for Barcelona in all competitions.

Antoine Griezmann has now scored as lots of profession Champions League aims as Luis Suárez, Paul Scholes, Gonzalo Higuaín and Luís Figo (24). Barcelona grab the absent aim. pic.twitter.com/64wOzpgz9z — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 25, 2020

Fairly amazingly Griezmann’s aim saw him grow to be the to start with Barca participant, other than Lionel Messi, to score an absent purpose in the Champions League knockout stages considering that Neymar in 2015. It’s a telling stat and just one that highlights Barca’s complications away from dwelling in the levels of competition.

Ter Stegen will save Barcelona from additional absent distress

Barcelona’s very poor away report in Europe may have ongoing on Tuesday if not for a different potent effectiveness from their goalkeeper.

The Germany international could only stand and gawp as Mertens was specified far much too a lot time and place to curl a fantastic shot into the leading corner for the opener but if not proved impenetrable.



Napoli had a further three tries on target soon after that objective (as opposed to Barcelona’s 1) but could not find a way earlier Ter Stegen. He was quick off his line to stop Jose Callejo restoring Napoli’s lead shortly immediately after the equaliser and also did very well to deny Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik.

Ter Stegen spoke to Mundo Deportivo in advance of the recreation about his agreement and explained he was in no rush to indication a new offer even even though he’s pleased in Barcelona. The club’s deficiency of preparing has presently been exposed this year and will be all over again if they really don’t signal him up soon.