3-polling-spots-in-tulare-county-influenced-by-specialized-troubles-on-election-day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Some voting equipment in Tulare County ended up down on Election Day due to computer software challenges.

Officers introduced they have been possessing some issues with some of their ballot marking devices – tablets individuals can vote on as an alternative of working with a paper ballot.

A handful of products at a few polling destinations in Visalia and Tulare were being afflicted, out of a overall of 65 gadgets.

Officials explained the tablets experienced software package error messaging and were being not in procedure.

Tulare County Registrar of Voters Michelle Baldwin mentioned some of the affected devices did work at moments throughout the day, and extra that everyone who would have applied these devices could just use a paper ballot.

Baldwin stated the new technological innovation is element of the county’s new $one million voting procedure that is making its debut tonight.

Dominion Voting Programs, the firm powering the new electronic products, had associates in the South Valley on Tuesday night time.

They explained they realized what the root difficulty is, and prepared to consider corrective actions prior to the 2020 Presidential Election.

Moreover Tulare County, quite a few other California counties knowledgeable related challenges with their Dominion tablets.