[3 questions for Barcelona ahead of El Clasico]

The champions perform Real Madrid on Sunday

How will Barcelona’s injury-strike defence cope?

Barcelona have accidents in defence with comprehensive-backs Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba undoubtedly out. Gerard Pique is a little bit of a doubt with an ankle difficulty but it’s hoped he will play.

If Pique does make it then Quique Setien still has to make a challenging conclusion involving Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti as his associate. Setien appears to have just favoured Umtiti so significantly but Lenglet will be fresh just after not beginning from Napoli.

There will be loads of concentrate on the comprehensive-backs far too at the Bernabeu. Junior Firpo came in for much criticism in midweek against Napoli and would seem to be devoid of assurance. A huge efficiency is necessary from the youngster to answer his critics.



On the other side of the pitch Nelson Semedo is predicted to occur up versus Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian has been a lively, if still irritating, existence for Serious Madrid in current weeks and his struggle with Semedo could verify important.

Barcelona have not held a thoroughly clean sheet away from property due to the fact the get started of December, despite the fact that that 1 did appear in Madrid in a one- gain at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Will Braithwaite make an impact in El Clasico?

Martin Braithwaite thrilled supporters with his temporary cameo off the bench in the 5- get above Eibar which indicates he will see a lot more 1st-crew video game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It would be a shock if the Denmark worldwide had been to get started the video game but it just can’t be completely dominated out. Arturo Vidal may want a breather, Ansu Fati has not seen substantially sport time currently and Braithwaite has now claimed he “really wants” to participate in.

Braithwaite does know what it is like to score in opposition to Authentic Madrid also. His to start with Leganes target arrived in opposition to Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey in 2018-19.



The 28-year-previous is a keen runner, can offer Barca pace in attack and has luggage of enthusiasm as he showed towards Eibar. He can also play with flexibility mainly because, rightly or wrongly, nobody is expecting too a great deal from him over the upcoming few months.

Can Setien and Barca carry on Bernabeu dominance?

Barcelona have loved their visits to the Bernabeu lately and have received 8 of their very last 11 at the property of Los Blancos. Past year brought wins at True Madrid in La Liga and the Copa del Rey in the house of just four times.

Genuine Madrid’s home kind is not superior both at this time. They have unsuccessful to earn their previous 3 and have been beaten by Manchester Town in the Champions League, Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey and only drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The Bernabeu has also been a happy hunting floor for Quique Setien, notably when Zinedine Zidane has been in cost of the Spanish giants.



Setien oversaw a one- gain with Authentic Betis in 2017-18, thanks to a 94th-moment winner from Antonio Sanabria and conquer Genuine Madrid two- on the very last day of last year. Aims from Loren Moron and Jese finished the campaign in design and style.

The new Barcelona manager just about pulled off a shock earn with Las Palmas way too. His group ended up three-1 up in March 2017 but had to settle for a attract thanks to two late Cristiano Ronaldo ambitions.

Setien’s overall record in opposition to Zidane reads two wins, two defeats and two draws but something will have to give on Sunday at the Bernabeu.