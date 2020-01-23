3 reasons to rejoice at EXID’s new “XX” revenge drama

The official premiere of MBC’s new drama “XX” is almost here!

“XX”, produced jointly by MBC and Playlist, tells the story of a speakeasy bar accessible only to connoisseurs. The drama will feature Hani from EXID as Yoon Nana, XX’s chief bartender.

Aside from the exciting fact that Hani plays in the drama as a protagonist, here are three other reasons to rejoice in “XX”:

1. An exciting story of revenge

With a trendy and secretive speakeasy bar as a backdrop, “XX” will follow the intriguing intrigue of four young characters – with cheating, betrayal and revenge in the mix.

2. The love-hate relationship between the two female tracks

“XX” teases that viewers can expect the fun chemistry of romantic hatred between chief bartender Yoon Nana (played by Hani) and the new privileged owner of the bar Lee Rumi (played by Hwang Seung Eon). The two women were once best friends, but they now find themselves at odds and confront each other in every little incident.

3. A script by the author behind “Love Playlist”

“XX” was written by Lee Seul, the author of the hit web series “Love Playlist” – which has racked up more than 500 million views over several seasons. Viewers of the popular web series are already thrilled to see another addictive and fascinating drama from the famous writer.

“XX” will be broadcast on MBC on January 25 at 12:45 pm KST, after the broadcast of varieties “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”). The drama will also be available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?