3 reasons why “Dr. Romantique 2” appeals to its target audience so much

“Dr. Dr. SBS Romantic 2 “turns out to be as popular as the original!

The drama recently surpassed the impressive mark by 20% of viewing ratings and has always ranked as the most watched drama in its time slot on all public and cable channels. It was also very successful with the target audience of advertisers, 20 to 49 year olds, who ranked first in this demographic for four consecutive weeks.

Here are some reasons why “Dr. Romantic 2 ”resonates so strongly with its target audience:

A true mentor

The anchor of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”is Han Suk Kyu, who resumes his role as Doctor Kim in the first season. Like the first season, “Dr. Romantic 2” uses the strong words of Dr. Kim to highlight the social problems in South Korea. Since 20-49 year olds make up the bulk of the workforce, they frequently encounter the unfair realities of life in society. Dr. Kim’s brutal honesty gives them catharsis and a chance to reflect.

Sometimes Doctor Kim delivers a fair tirade, sometimes he goes on with gentle admonitions, but anyway he uses his experience to teach people a more human way of life. As a true mentor, it gives young people who have lost their way a sense of direction and gives middle-aged people who run society a sense of responsibility for the future.

Realistic and relevant details

In a world where fun escape has become the norm, “Dr. Romance 2” focuses on telling realistic and relatable stories about ordinary people. Drama often takes topical subjects as motives and uses various surveys to tell realistic stories to which its audience can naturally relate. After an episode about paramedics, the phrase “organ donation” reached the top of the search rankings in real time, while another episode was based on the actual story of a non-Korean woman who exploded after years of family mistreatment.

Trace twists and cliffhangers

Online comments about “Dr. Romantic 2 ”often mentions how quickly time seems to pass when you watch the show. In a world where so many outlets compete for our attention, “Dr. Romantic 2” creates tight and tense intrigue that requires careful consideration – especially at the end, when dramatic cliffhangers spark interest in the episode to come up.

What are your favorite things about “Dr. Romantic 2”?

Check out the latest episode below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?