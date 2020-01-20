3 reasons why Jamie Newman might be perfect for Todd Monken’s offense

Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode 1,113 (January 20, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how new Georgian quarterback Jamie Newman could work with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Georgia football podcast: 3 reasons why Jamie Newman could be perfect for Todd Monken’s offensive

Start of the show: Georgian coach Kirby Smart has made a lot of changes in his offense lately – hiring quarterback Jamie Newman from Wake Forest as a graduate transfer, hiring Todd Monken as an offensive coordinator, and also consulting with Southern Miss’s former offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner , I’m going to discuss at today’s show why Newman and Monken’s pairing could be successful for UGA.

10-minute mark: I will go into more detail on Faulkner’s new addition to the Bullldogs.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All American-Jon Stinchcomb takes part in the show. Some of the topics covered include …

Stories about Faulkner – with which Jon won a state championship at Parkview High School in 1997

And a discussion of the UGA’s obvious transition to a tougher crime

30-minute mark: I also watch other SEC headlines, including former UGA security officer Otis Reese, who joins Ole Miss, former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, who visits Arkansas, and four-star defender Jay Harding, who works with Auburn officially signs, as well as a report on the former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King.

35-minute mark: I talk about the recent UGA visit by five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, congratulate Mecole Hardman for winning a Super Bowl berth with the Kansas City Chiefs in his rookie season, and discuss the Bulldogs basketball team’s defeat in the state of Mississippi.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.