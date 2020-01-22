3 reasons why Juventus shouldn’t trade Bernardeschi against Barcelona for Rakitic

A rumor has recently surfaced that Juventus wanted to send Federico Bernardeschi to Barcelona in exchange for Ivan Rakitic.

I think this decision would be a mistake for Juve. Here are 3 reasons why they shouldn’t be taking this step right now.

They may have finally found the best role of Bernardeschi

Is this not what we have been waiting for over 2 years? Didn’t Juventus fans wait for a glimmer of hope that Federico Bernardeschi may well be the player Juve hoped for when they took him from Fiorentina? Now that this hope has finally been given to us, why do we immediately try to get rid of it?

In my opinion, it would be in the best interest of Juve to at least check if last Wednesday’s performance was a fluke. If a move to Mezzala can change Bernardeschi’s career, Juve may already have a new useful weapon for their midfielder. At worst, they would have a valuable asset to sell during the summer.

In my opinion, either of these actors would be used in this role as a short-term solution. The difference with keeping Bernardeschi would be that it is a short-term solution that would cost Juve nothing and could even potentially turn into a longer-term solution.

What makes the situation even worse is that this exchange could prove to be very costly for them in the future. There is never a season when Barcelona is not a competitor in the Champions League. The last thing Juventus has to do is allow them to offload their aging players in exchange for a younger player who might just find their best role. They’ve already made the mistake of swapping Joao Cancelo for Danilo this year and strengthening the Manchester City team for this season and the season ahead. They don’t need to make that mistake again and make their way to the Champions League that they have desperately chased for more than 2 decades even more difficult for future seasons.

Juventus finally has the chance to recoup its investment in Bernardeschi. It would be a bad choice to sell it before seeing it play at its best and just in time for a competitor to profit.