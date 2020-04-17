3 reasons you may not have gotten your check yet

About 80 million Americans received a $1,200 coronavirus federal stimulus check in their bank account on Wednesday, but if you’re reading this, you most likely aren’t one of them.

You’re probably wondering where your check is, but don’t worry — you’re not alone. Millions of people are still waiting for their money.

There are three main reasons you may not have received your stimulus check yet, and the IRS has some helpful tools to help you navigate the process.

You tax refund was deposited to an old bank account

Tax Day was moved this year from April 15th to July 15th to give Americans more time to file amid the coronavirus crisis. If you took advantage of the extra time, and still haven’t filed, or did not receive a tax refund in 2019, the IRS will default to your bank account information used to send your 2018 tax returns.

If this scenario applies to you, you can use a new IRS online tool called Get My Payment to submit new bank account information. However, this tool is only beneficial if the IRS doesn’t already have your direct deposit information from a 2018 or 2019 return, and has not processed your stimulus check.

If the IRS already has your account on file from 2018 or 2019 returns, filing your 2019 return is the only way to update your bank direct deposit information.

You can also use the “Get My Payment” application to check your payment status or confirm your payment type: check or direct deposit.

2. You are not required to file tax returns

If you don’t file taxes, you can use the IRS Non-Filers app to enter basic information: Social Security numbers, names and date of births for for yourself and your dependents. You do not have to provide any information about your income. The tool then gives you the option to either enter your bank account information to receive a direct deposit or your address to receive a paper check.

This online tool is there to help those who did not file 2018 or 2019 returns because their earnings did not exceed 12,200 last year, they are a married couple whose earnings did not exceed $24,400, or they weren’t required to file a 2018 or 2019 return for other reasons.

3. You filed your tax return via paper in 2019

The IRS has asked many of its employees to work remotely to support social distancing and, therefore, cannot process paper tax returns until they are able to reopen their service centers.

If you did not receive your 2018 tax refund via direct deposit and filed a paper return for 2019 — you will most likely have to wait for a paper stimulus check.

If you already filed a paper return and it has not been processed, the IRS urges you not to file a second return or to “write to the IRS to inquire about the status of your return or your economic impact payment.”