[3 relatives charged after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[3-relatives-charged-after-11-year-old-gives-birth-in-bathtub]

sirens_1523003652424-873772846.JPG

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.

An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. And a 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12.

All three live in St. Charles. Police started investigating after the adult male relative brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11.

Charging documents say the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse

Thumbnail for the video titled

Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled

Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M

Thumbnail for the video titled

Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled

Growth in Lakewood Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

church preschool car breakin

Thumbnail for the video titled

17-year-old shot, killed in Wimauma, investigation underway

Thumbnail for the video titled

USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss