[3-relatives-charged-after-11-year-old-gives-birth-in-bathtub]

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.
An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. And a 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12.
All three live in St. Charles. Police started investigating after the adult male relative brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11.
Charging documents say the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard
Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse
Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle
Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M
Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue
Growth in Lakewood Ranch
Thursday Morning Forecast
church preschool car breakin
17-year-old shot, killed in Wimauma, investigation underway
USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics
Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup
Trending Stories