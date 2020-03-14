3 signings that Mikel Arteta could make in 2020

Arsenal will have their eyes on the summer season transfer window where by they can make significant improvements…

With no Leading League matches to be played until eventually the commence of April at the earliest, Arsenal will have their eyes on the foreseeable future. The summer transfer window has been form to them in new seasons, with the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Martinelli all coming all through this time.

Mikel Arteta is still to get a 1st appropriate transfer window below his belt. I mean, undoubtedly we just cannot rely the January window, proper? Arteta was still receiving to know his squad and only two bank loan signings were designed as a consequence, only one particular of which has basically produced any real effect since arriving.

With that becoming claimed, here are a few signings that could be created in the summer…

1. Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)

The to start with and most likely signing I’m going to propose is Thomas Partey. Judging by social media reaction, you would imagine Partey is Patrick Vieira reincarnated.

I mean, I personally would not go that much but Partey is an remarkable player. Viewing him perform towards Liverpool in the Champions League, it was refreshing to see. He was the greatest player on the pitch, in my viewpoint, as he prevented the Liverpool midfield from doing what they do very best.

The Ghana international generally seems to be in the ideal area at the correct time and his key job is to intercept participate in. He is not afraid to place his entire body on the line to get the ball either and he has good footwork to get him out of sticky predicaments. He would be a strong addition to the presently solid Arsenal midfield.