3-star OL Cameron Kinnie made his college decision

Cameron Kinnie had offers from the Army and Air Force very late in his college process. When he received a late offer from Georgia, it increased his options.

The 3-star prospect from Collins Hill High School made an important official visit to UGA on January 24 and was thrilled with everything he saw. Avoiding the need to make further visits, he was ready to become a bulldog.

Kinnie announced early on National Signing Day that he would be the 24th member of the Georgia signature class. While recruiting services classify him as a 3-star defensive line prospect, he will be an offensive lineman for New Line coach Matt Luke in Athens.

100% Committed 🙏🏾‼ Gods Plan🙏🏾 @CoachEGordon @KirbySmartUGA @CoachMattLuke @coach_thartley @GregoryLenny @ HayHay_50 @ CoachBeck56 @_Coach_Williams @DASHGwinnett @ bigka54 #CommitToTheGwinnett #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fuck #Fomm #

