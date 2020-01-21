3 teenagers dead, 3 injured after the driver deliberately rammed Prius, authorities say

CORONA, California (KTLA) – A man intentionally rammed a Toyota Prius, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree and kill three teenagers inside, the California Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Three other teenage boys were hospitalized after the authorities responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the Temescal Valley crash on Temescal Canyon Road near the Trilogy Parkway on Freeway 15 between Corona and Lake Elsinore. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find a 2002 Toyota Prius that had been plowed into a tree, CHP Lieutenant David Yokley said at a press conference.

The vehicle had six occupants, an 18-year-old man behind the wheel and five male minors. Three of them were trapped inside, while the rest were outside the vehicle, officials said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP officer Juan Quintero. The driver and the four other inmates were taken to local hospitals where two of them died, Quintero added.

Those who survived had injuries that were not life threatening, Yokley later told reporters. The authorities have not released the names of the victims.

But Wanda Teifel, who put up a memorial on the tree where the boys fell on Monday evening, said 16-year-old Drake Ruiz was among the three killed.

“He loved God. He loved his family and brothers,” Teifel told KTLA. “He always came, hug me.”

Ruiz played soccer at Centennial High School in Corona and attended the New Beginnings Community Church in Norco. This resulted in a GoFundMe campaign to collect money for his funeral.

Officials said the Prius driver drove south when another vehicle crashed into his car.

Witnesses followed the second driver to a nearby house and reported him to the authorities, according to the CHP. The man, who was later identified as 42-year-old Anurag Chandra from Corona, was driving an Infiniti Q50.

A witness previously informed the authorities that the vehicle may be a Q45.

Officials arrested Chandra at home around 2:45 a.m., Yokley told reporters.

The video from the scene shows officers taking him into custody on Mojeska Summit Road, about half a mile from the scene of the accident. Nearby was a white Infiniti with significant front-end damage.

Yokley said the officials found no motive and only said that there was “some kind of contact that led to the incident.”

According to the CHP, Chandra was jailed for suspected murder and attempted murder.

The case is still under investigation. CHP asked everyone with further information to call the agency at 951-637-8000.