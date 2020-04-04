3 The moment in “365: Repeat the Year” when Nam Ji Hyun Learns With Charisma

Nam Ji Hyun captures the audience with a new role in “365: Repeat the Year”!

“365: Repeat the Year” stories about a mysterious toy survivors are open for 10 people “reset” of living retreat with a year ago. Although every “settler” first recovers in the wake of the perfect dream or hopes to avoid a life-threatening accident, they are all caught up in an unprecedented new fate of unforeseen events.

In the drama, Nam Ji Hyun plays the role of Shin Ga Hyun, a highly successful webto artist with a passion for practitioners and workaholic. The actress received praise for describing the details of her character.

Spoiler

Nam Ji Hyun’s threefold charisma shines through:

When she grabbed him at the end of the crash hit a converted her

Shin Ga Hyun lost his leg by accident and became dependent on a wheelchair. Her life changed overnight, and since the accident, she had let go of difficult words with her cold, expressionless eyes. However, Shin Ga Hyun, who is able to walk two more feet after the reset, is addressing the audience with sharper charisma than ever before.

Once you know that Seo Yeon-soo (Lee Shi Ah) experienced a crash, began Ga Shin Hyun told, “Whatever the reason, you hit him and ran away. Come and get them.” In this scene, cool fun she tikelake level scene.

On top of that, Shin Ga Hyun left a strong impression when he met Bae Jung Tae (Yang Dong Geun) at a gambling site. Bae Jung Tae thought to himself and tried to threaten her, but she said, “Do you think I came alone? To a place like that?” Nam Ji Hyun’s charisma, speech, and facial expressions could perfectly capture the scene.

While he worked with the detective

Shin Ga Hyun starts working with Ji Hyung Joo (Lee Joon Hyuk) to find the secret behind the reset. In the collaboration, Shin Ga Hyun uses the powers of investigation that are unknown to him. Shin Ga Hyun arranges events for easy viewing. With a clear mind, he finds a hidden and secret link between the “resetter.”

For example, in the last episode, Shin Ga Hyun discovers that the same flower basket reaches all the “dead” dead, which is a new turning point in the drama.

When he was in trouble

In the drama, Shin Ga Hyun’s life is full. Car accidents are important events that change lives and are also the starting point for what happens after the reset. It really does illustrate that this is the most important scene that we can never miss.

For this scene, Nam Ji Hyun made a movie with cable. It was an amazing shoot, not only because it happened in the middle of winter, but also because it had to be wired. The film was performed safely and perfectly with incredible concentration.

The drama contains many scenes of rain, physical fights, and tears. Although it was a difficult scene, Nam Ji Hyun was definitely the role of energizer on the plane. Viewers are excited to have her passion in “365: Repeat the Year.”

Episode 9 and 10 will air on April 6 at 8:55 p.m. KST.

Episode 9 and 10 will air on April 6 at 8:55 p.m. KST.

