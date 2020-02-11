3 things about Georgia QB Carson Beck: confidence, leadership, talent

ATHENS – Carson Beck’s first interview in Georgia made it fairly clear that the early enrolled quarterback is confident and ready to lead.

The Bulldogs have four scholarship quarterbacks in a row to put Jake Fromm’s shoes on a new offensive and compensate for the remarkable leadership position that three-time SEC East title winner QB has left.

Graduate transfer Jamie Newman is considered a favorite by most to win the job.

But Beck, Redshirt newcomer D’Wan Mathis and Redshirt junior Stetson Bennett have no intention of giving in.

It should be so. Quarterback and leadership roles are closely related, regardless of the offensive, program or level of football.

Georgia likes to refer to itself as a player-led team in any position group. While this is true, the quarterback position remains the most important in all championship rides and requires a real alpha.

Here are three observations from Beck’s GeorgiaDogs.com interview session with D.J. Shockley and other early participants:

trust

There are different levels of trust and it is clear that Beck has tried the hurdles that he has overcome in Florida’s highest high school classification at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville.

It was one thing to win the National Class 8A Championship as a junior, but that was what Beck stole next.

“My playing style has changed from my junior season to my senior season,” said Beck when he became more of a playmaker after his junior season.

“During my senior season, I had to learn how to get out of my pocket, get yards, miss people, all of these things. I really have the feeling that anything the trainer asks me to do can do it. “

James Coley was the Georgia OC when Beck signed, but the move to Todd Monken hasn’t shaken Beck’s confidence and could actually be a better fit for him.

Team attitude

When asked about his rapid transition from high school to the University of Georgia, Beck’s answer reflected a group attitude – the kind that goes without saying for a leader who knows how to draw his fellow human beings together.

“It was definitely easier if we all got together earlier,” said Beck. “It would definitely be very different if I only came in early alone.

“But we somehow helped each other and found our way and somehow got used to the whole process.”

Beck seems to know how to collect a room and how important its role is.

“I feel like a lot of people look up to me and don’t say it in a cocky way, but I am the quarterback and people are naturally enthusiastic about the quarterback,” Beck said in an interview with 1010XL Radio earlier this year the high school at Mandarin.

“You are the guy in the group who calls the game and makes the adjustments, so if I put the energy in myself, I think it will make everyone else get better.”

swagger

Part of Fromm’s success was the unmistakable balance with which he plays and which seems to always be under control. It was so natural for 11th place that it goes back to his days in the Little League World Series.

Georgia’s teammates have strengthened Fromm’s confidence during his first 2 1/2 seasons after repeatedly managing and leading the team to a national title.

Beck was also a baseball star who was involved in baseball in Florida before deciding to play soccer. And like Fromm, Beck was once a soccer commit in Alabama.

Beck is obviously nowhere near as good as Fromm on the soccer field, and he only has a few bowl exercises with the scout team to his credit.

But he wants to show his teammates what he’s all about as an athlete, and jokingly lets them know that he’s ready to show them on the basketball court when they’re ready.

“You laugh at me, you don’t know I’m a fool,” said Beck, a former AAU basketball player, during the Shockley interview. “They haven’t seen me yet and they don’t want to see me … None of you shoot like me. None of you all.”

It was a playful but insightful moment. The competition will take place this spring.

