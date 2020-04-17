3 Things to Look For “King: Monarch Rises” Make the Premiere Highly Expected

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “King: Monarch Mandrak” finally tells a fantastic story!

“King: Monarch Mandrak” is the latest work by scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook and tells the two parallels that one universe is a democracy similar to modern Korea as we know it, while the other is the alternative universe of Korea as a sovereign led by one king. Emperor Gon Lee (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) cooperation to protect the people who liked it and close the portal between two of the world.

Here are three things to look for when the drama begins.

Kim Eun Sook’s latest work

The first thing to keep in mind about “King: Monarch Mandrak” is the latest fact in Kim Eun Sook’s script. He wrote the post after the hit with an amazing premise, and he returned in love between a university of both empire and democracy. New to the scene, Kim Eun Sook is ready to bring her signature fast, funny lines, lovely characters, and thoughtful messages, and my hopes rise to see if this will be born of another drama that will test time .

Stunning character transformation by talented actors

This will be the second time Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun appear twice in the drama by Kim Eun Sook, and they are all set to bring unique and exciting characters. Lee Min Ho will play the role of Lee Gon, the emperor of the universe, while Kim Go Eun will turn into a fun detective. Joining will be Woo Do Hwan as the head of imperial guards Jo Young and Jo Eun Seob, a public service worker at the National civilian police station. There’s also Kim Kyung Nam playing detective Kang Shin Jae, and Jung Eun Chae playing the ambition of Goo Seo Ryung, the first prime minister and woman. Lee Jung Jin will be conducting acting experience during 22 years to play uncle Gon Lee, Lee Rim, reflecting a strong actor to adjust some of the characters the best.

This out-of-the-world cinematography is to create a parallel fantasy

“King: Monarch Mandrak” will tell the story of two of the same universities, and will be set with spectators with stunning cinematography. Beautiful scenes are shot in Korea, and computer graphics will be enhanced to look like two universes. “Who Are You” and “Descendants of the Sun” director Baek Sang Hoon and “Search: WWW” director Jung Ji Hyun will join forces to create a stunning world.

Hwa & Dam’s image says, “‘King: Monarch Mandrak’ was only made possible because of Kim Eun Sook. It will be a great drama that will have some fun this spring. Hopefully it’s a great piece of drama.”

“King: Eternal Monter” will begin at 10 p.m. KST on April 17.

