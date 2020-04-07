3 Things You Need to Know About the Potential Payment of Coronavirus Stimulus for Older Children

Last week, 86 US representatives introduced a bipartisan law aimed at expanding the eligibility of stimulus payments issued under the Corona Assistance, Economic Assistance and Security Act (CARES). The bill, proposed as the 2020 All Count Dependent Act, will amend the original legislation criteria to find out which US citizens, permanent residents, and non-citizens who qualify are entitled to federal rebate, and which are not.

If passed, the new Congressional Bill will expand the definition of the CARES Law on “dependents” to allow more families to receive rebate payments for dependent individuals who do not meet the requirements according to their current interpretation.

If the bill is passed, parents with dependent children (those who have not covered more than half of their own expenses and live with taxpayers who provide for more than six months) between the ages of 16 and 19 years will receive a $ 500 recovery price discount for each child. In addition, adult dependents who are students and are less than 24 years of age will be eligible under the All Dependent Count Act, which means their service providers are still eligible to receive $ 500 recovery payments. Finally, individuals who claim dependents of all a disabled age will also receive a recovery payment of $ 500 per individual.

In its current state, the CARES Law – a $ 2 trillion aid package signed into law on March 25 to counter the economic impact amid the new coronavirus pandemic – stipulates that individuals can receive discounts of up to $ 1,200, while existing partners married can receive up to $ 2,400. Individuals and partners whose gross income reaches $ 75,000 and $ 150,000 per year, respectively, are eligible to recover the full amount. The rebate amount is adjusted for individuals and couples whose income exceeds this threshold but does not exceed $ 99,000 and $ 198,000 per year.

The CARES Law offers further payments to parents, stating that they can also receive $ 500 per “eligible” child. Parents with children over 16 years do not qualify, nor do dependents of adults of all ages qualify for their own rebates.

“In the midst of a pandemic, we need to look at our working families and make sure we do everything we can to provide financial support to those who need it most,” Minnesota representative Angie Craig, who wrote the All Dependents Count Act, in a statement when the bill was introduced . “When I learned that we left dependents above 17 and students up to the age of 24 as well as disabled people, I knew we needed to introduce a law to fix it immediately. I urged the Parliament to take this law as soon as possible or to remedy this retroactively. to the CARES Act in the next bill. “