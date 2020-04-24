3 Things You Should Look For “Eccentric! Chef’s Chef” Tackle Halfway Points

“Eclectic! Chef Moon” continues to excite as he enters the second half!

The drama is a romantic comedy that tells the story of renowned fashion designer Yoo Bella (Go Won Hee), a forgotten and frustrated figure in the village of Seoha, and celebrity chef Moon Seung Mo (Eric Shinhwa, Eric) as he grows up, loves , and success.

As the drama unfolds in the second half, three things are read:

Eric and the restaurant opening, will he continue to work and love?

Episodes follow the latest Moon Seung Mo and Yoo Bella as an attempt to find the ingredients that will make your herb broth that made the restaurant his parents. Their time together has deepened their love for each other and the romance between the two has made the audience race. Because the drama follows a difficult journey for a matching couple, it will be interesting to see if they can overcome all the odds and successfully open a restaurant.

Go Won Hee and the memories of the past keep coming back as a nightmare

Yoo Bella lost all her memories of a car accident, and accidentally, she was triggered by a camera flash to experience the same trauma. Ever since then, he has suffered from memories that keep coming back as dreaming as a nightmare. It remains to be seen whether he will ever be able to recall and if he will, what he will do.

Cha Jung Won, the war between the real and the fake

Im Hyun Ah (Cha Jung Won) stands on stage in a brand collaboration show instead of Yoo Bella and disguises herself, playing the plot of Im Cheol Yong (Ahn Nae Sang) to take over the fashion brand. The conflict gets deeper in the second half of the drama with the inevitable lie. The actions of the father and son cause Jang Sun Young (Gil Hae Yeon) to start looking for Yoo Bella in earnest. Whether Jang Sun Young and Yoo Bella will join forces, and how Yoo Bella will demand her position in the fashion world will be watched.

