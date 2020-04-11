3 Things You Will Never Expect in “Hyena”

“Hyena” is over!

“Hyena” is about cutthroat competition between lawyers who use their legal knowledge to pursue their wealth ambitions. Kim Hye Soo starred as Jung Geum Ja, a hungry lawyer who fought from the bottom, and Joo Ji Hoon starred as Yoon Hee Jae, an elite lawyer at one of Korea’s top law firms.

Spoiler

With the drama coming to an end on April 11, here are three important things to note

Jung Geum Ja’s weapon

In the preview for episode 16, Jung Geum Ja remind them, “I hoped what happen when you overcome me. I’m Jung Geum-Ja.” The episodes end, Jung Geum Ja have to face three men: Song Pil Joong (Lee Kyung Young ), who refuses to admit a mistake, father Cheon Jung Su (Bae Ki Bum), who force her to remember that she wants to forget the past, and there are people who mysteriously threaten her. Jung Geum-Ja would fight the way that is not desired, so the audience eager seek about how she will punish those who had anger.

Yoon Hee Jae’s defense skills during the second try

Following the results of the first trial, Yoon Hee Jae has established herself in the world. He loses his position in Song & Kim, and Yoon Choong Yeon’s father (Lee Hwang Eui) insists on losing his first trial. The only thing that kept her from getting hurt was Jung Geum Ja, who helped her focus on the second trial. Now no one will stop Yoon Hee Jae. Attention has been focused on how he will prepare for his second try.

The late Jung Geum Ja and Yoon Hee Jae

More than anything else, audiences are curious about Jung Geum Ja and Yoon Hee Jae’s relationship. He used to be a fierce adversary with every chance, but now a perfect and trustworthy partner. In addition, the disciplinary committee of the lawyers association acknowledged their relationship as love, and the romance was still alive. Will these two have a happy ending?

The final episode of “Hyena” will air on April 11 at 10:00. KST.

