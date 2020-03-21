3 to 4 weeks before the development of a therapy to neutralize coronavirus

Distributed Bio is three or four weeks away from engineering an antibody treatment to fight the new coronavirus that may be ready to be administered to patients by fall, Dr. Jacob Glanville, co-founder and CEO of business, he proclaimed this week.

“We are moving very fast,” Dr. Glanville, of the Netflix Pandemic series, told Fox News on Thursday.

What my company does is adapt antibodies to recognize and neutralize the new coronavirus. So, that would be … [jump] the jump from a vaccine. Instead of giving you a vaccine and waiting for it to have an immune response, we only give you those antibodies right away. In about 20 minutes, the patient has the ability to neutralize the virus.

We are making an antibody [therapy] that can be tested on humans in the summer. … This is launched in September to use something called compassionate use, that is, if it works well in the summer, we can begin delivering it to hundreds of thousands in the fall. .

Dr. Glanville said that the United States military would conduct a study on the treatment of his company’s antibodies this summer before doctors gave patients medicines.

The completed medication will go to USAMRIID [United States Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases]. So it’s the US military and they will test it for their ability to neutralize the virus.

At the same time, this drug will be directed to the Charles River Laboratories, which is an international contract research group, which will test the safety of this drug. Both of these data are combined together so that we can produce lots, pass some red tape, and then do the first human studies on 200 to 600 people in the summer, probably in July.

Glanville said that although “social detachment” is working to stop the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19, medicine is needed to contain the disease even more.

This week, U.S. President Donald Trump launched the bill he signed into law in late May, “right to test.” The legislation cuts regulations that hinder compassionate use, which allows doctors to give experimental drugs to seriously ill patients if there is no other treatment.

Trump said his administration continues to “cut off red tape” to faster distribute unapproved coronavirus therapies and vaccines, and identify effective drugs.

According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, a coronavirus vaccine is at least 12 months old.

The White House has acknowledged that the medical community is working on developing vaccine-free treatments in the coming months to combat coronavirus.

Some experimental drugs have already given promising results. Without a vaccine or treatment, the coronavirus outbreak could last 18 months or more in the United States, the Trump administration has determined.