[3-us-firefighters-die-in-australia-as-h2o-tanker-aircraft-crashes]

A drinking water tanker aircraft battling wildfires in Australia has crashed killing 3 American crew associates, officers have claimed.

The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of New South Wales (NSW).

The state’s Leading Gladys Berejiklian expressed her condolences to the family members of the a few crew users, who were being flown in as component of an international support exertion to battle the devastating wildfires.

“Our views & heartfelt condolences are with their family members & the limited knit firefighting neighborhood,” Ms Berejiklian tweeted.

"Our thoughts & heartfelt condolences are with their families & the tight knit firefighting community," Ms Berejiklian tweeted.

NSW Rural Fireplace Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons explained to reporters the airplane had crashed amid “a big fireball”.

He verified all 3 crew members aboard had been US citizens.

“Unfortunately, all we’ve been capable to do is locate the wreckage and the crash web-site and we have not been ready to track down any survivors,” he reported.

Ms Berejiklian said a lot more than one,700 firefighters and volunteers were being at this time battling fires in the point out as Australian wildfire disaster – which began in September – continues.

Canberra Airport was closed on Thursday due to nearby blazes, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.

Canberra Airport was closed on Thursday owing to nearby blazes, and citizens south of Australia’s funds have been explained to to search for shelter.

“Arrivals and departures are affected due to aviation firefighting operations,” the airport authority explained in a tweet.

Five fires burning in NSW had been being explained as at an “emergency warning level”.