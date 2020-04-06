3 ways to manage conflicts when working remotely

The remote work option has long been a coveted benefit among employees. And it’s no wonder: The 2019 State of Remote Work report by OWL Labs has found that remote workers feel happier, more trusted by employers, and can achieve better work-life balance.

But even at best, remote work is not without its challenges. A 2017 United Nations report found that 41% of telecommuters were stressed, as remote working leads to longer working hours and increased duplication of work and personal life. Add new concerns about COVID-19, the struggling economy, the homeschooling children, and the security of shaky jobs. And remote workers may be left with fear and anxiety, creating a fertile ground for conflict.

“If you’re having a bad day, you might meet someone, cut out a colleague in the middle of a sentence, or speak out. That’s not the right place to work,” Chantilly Mediation founded. Says Gina M. Weatherup. Virginia intermediary, facilitation. “It’s really important now that we treat each day with compassion as much as we do.”

You probably know how to work remotely, but here are some ways to deal with the dispute in the coming weeks.

1. Pay close attention to when and how you communicate

Working remotely has many opportunities to be misunderstood among colleagues. Their gentle and informal attitude may not cause any worries if their boss casually asks you to meet later in the office. But when you receive a Slack message from your boss asking you to schedule a chat, the emotionless text can have a big impact on your imagination. “And you say” certainly “and they do not respond. All of this is played in mind, “says Michael Pryor, co-founder of Trello, a productivity app acquired by Atlassian in 2017.

With nearly 80% of Trello’s employees working remotely, at least part-time, Pryor’s experience confirms that “excessive communication” is taking place and that the tone and message are conveyed correctly . We recommend adding more context than usual and paying attention to the language.

Amy Leschke-Kahle, vice president of performance acceleration at The Marcus Buckingham Company, a consulting firm and a division of ADP, agrees. Use salutations in emails and text instead of jumping in immediately. Even if you’re not an emoji fan or think you’re stupid, it can help and add tone and background.

Weatherup recommends that you take the time to confirm important communications with the remote team. “Unless you ask them what you said or what they think you are asking, you will never really be 100% sure that everyone you are communicating with fully understands I can’t, “she says. Discuss the reasons behind such summaries.

2. Set clear expectations for your team

When working remotely, it takes time to get things done. That’s why Praveen Kanyadi, co-founder and vice president of product for app development and consulting firm SpotCues, articulates the expectations and needs of a team of 45 members.

“It’s harder to resolve ambiguity than we talk directly,” he said, and his team organized a regular videoconference gathering in the morning where they were able to prioritize the day with their priorities. Discuss responsibilities. The entire team adheres to a common lunch break, with another call around 4pm. To evaluate the progress of the day and the issues that need to be addressed. Frequent check-ins of this type have several purposes. This allows the team to take care of them and not lose their frustrating time before dealing with them.

Pryor also recommends that you replicate what happens when you are sharing a space office and keep it healthy. Schedule one-on-one on the zoom with your best teammates to be able to simulate a lunch conversation or coffee break. “Continuing a good relationship remotely facilitates difficult discussions later,” he says.

3. Manage emotions and take calls

Our attitudes and opinions about colleagues can contribute to labor disputes in remote areas, says Mitch Warner, managing partner of training and consulting firm Irvinger Institute. “I can’t hide my mind and the views of others,” he says. When your co-worker feels negative about you, you are contributing to the conflict. Check your preconceptions and work on treating people as blank.

Weatherup also states that we always act in good faith. If your colleague cannot respond immediately or say something in an unpleasant tone, do not take it personally. “I can’t overestimate the importance of taking a phone call,” she says. Also, if tensions are rising in public discussions, keep them private so that pressure from curious team members does not make things worse. If you can meet face-to-face with a troublesome colleague, you can solve the problem with one-on-one audio or video communication.

Take note of people’s feelings as a whole. If you are reporting bad news, try to mitigate it with something good. If you’re in a bad mood, refrain from non-essential communication until you can handle your emotions well, says Leshkekale. And use curiosity to keep things cool. “Find out what’s going on. Well, how did you get here?” Says WeatherUp. “This opens up a deep understanding of how others are dealing with how this has happened, and then allows them to understand their plans for the future.”

