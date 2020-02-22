[3-wounded-in-rollover-crash-in-the-vicinity-of-shafter]

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter law enforcement mentioned a few people today were injured, one particular significantly, Friday afternoon in a rollover crash on Tulare Avenue.

Officers were being called to the single-auto crash in the 30000 block of West Tulare Avenue just east of Poplar Avenue at about three: 37 p.m.

A person of the travellers within the car or truck was airlifted to a hospital with big accidents, two other individuals inside suffered moderate injuries, officers stated.

A juvenile inside a car that rolled above into an orchard was not responding, in accordance to the California Highway Patrol’s Visitors Incident Data Website page. Law enforcement at the scene did not say which of the passengers was airlifted.

The cause of the crash is beneath investigation.

Police mentioned the Tulare Avenue among Poplar Avenue and Ryan Travel will be shut for a number of several hours for the investigation.