3 wounded in “terrorism related” stabbing – Boston Herald

By GREGORY KATZ and DANICA KIRKA

LONDON (AP) – A man with some witnesses looked like a suicide jacket and stabbed three people on the street in a “terrorist-related” attack in a London neighborhood Sunday before he was shot and killed by the police, authorities said.

One victim was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds, while the others suffered less serious injuries in the attack, which took place around 2 p.m. in the Streatham district, a combined residential and commercial area, about 8 km south of central London, the police said.

Karker Tahir said he was working when he saw the police chase a man on Streatham High Road, the area’s main shopping area.

“They kept saying to him:” Stop! Stop! “Tahir said. “But he didn’t stop and I saw them shot him three times. It was terrible to see it. The man was on the floor and it seemed that he had something that the police said was a device. The police came to us and said, “You have to leave the store because he has a bomb in his bag.”

Images shared on social media showed the body of a man on the sidewalk outside a pharmacy. Emergency medical vehicles quickly filled the street and helicopters hovered.

“The circumstances are being assessed,” tweeted the Metropolitan Police. “The incident has been declared terrorist related.”

The drama far from central London marked a departure from recent terrorist attacks in the British capital that took place near striking sights such as London Bridge and Houses of Parliament.

Investigators did not provide direct details about the attacker. But the police explained the violence related to terrorism faster than in similar cases in the past, suggesting that they may have had information about him.

Bell Reberio-Addy, an MP representing Streatham, said the police assured her it was an “isolated incident.”

Stephen Roberts, a former deputy commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, said the authorities would quickly try to search the suspect’s house and seize all computer equipment to search his internet files. Investigators will investigate the background of the man to find out more about the attack and potential conspirators, he said.

Roberts said that if the facts show that the stitches were carried out by a “self-starter” – someone who acted alone – it means that every city in the country is vulnerable to a similar form of low-tech attack.

David Lowe, a former counter-terrorism police officer, said reports suggesting that the attacker might be wearing a fake suicide jacket indicate that he had wanted to die by the police during the attack.

The bloodshed took place just over two months after two people near London Bridge were stabbed to death by a man who was recently released from prison, where he saw a 16-year prison sentence for planning a terror attack.

In November, the British authorities lowered the national level of terrorist threat to “substantial,” meaning that an attack is considered likely. That is the third highest level in a five-step system used by the UK authorities and was the first time since August 2014 that the threat level had been so low.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the police and aid workers. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, urged the community for a new attack.

“Terrorists are trying to divide us and destroy our way of life,” he said. “Here in London we will never let them succeed.”

___

Jill Lawless contributed.

__

This story has been updated to show that Roberts is a former Deputy Police Commissioner in London.