3-year-old child attacked by mountain lion in Southern California

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KTLA) – Authorities killed a mountain lion after assaulting and injuring a 3-year-old child in a Southern California park on Monday afternoon.

The young victim was hospitalized in a stable condition after the attack, which was reported shortly after 4:15 p.m. in the Whiting Ranch wildlife park in Lake Forest, according to Tony Bommarito, captain of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The lion grabbed the child by the neck, said Bommarito.

The authorities evacuated the park when they searched for the lion seen with a backpack in its mouth.

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were summoned and the lion was soon spotted.

“The Ministry of Fish and Wildlife has given local law enforcement agencies permission to put the lion to sleep because of the public security threat,” a written statement said.

Aerial photos of KTLA’s Sky5 helicopter showed officials standing next to the motionless body of a mountain lion, which was then wrapped in a yellow tarpaulin and placed on the back of a truck.

Further details were not immediately available.

According to government records, two more attacks on mountain lions were reported in the park. Both took place in January 2004. One claimed the life of a 35-year-old man, while the other left a 30-year-old woman injured.

The last confirmed mountain lion attack on a human was in May at Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve in San Diego. A 4-year-old child was injured in the attack.

