30 Iconic Moments for the 30th Anniversary of the Performance

April 8, 1990, saw ABC broadcast a Twin Peaks pilot, perhaps the strangest show ever to be a cultural phenomenon. Although the original 30 episodes, the prequel Fire Walk With Me and 18 episodes of The Return vary greatly in quality, the David Lynch series always manages to display moments that you will never see in other shows. Where else, for example, will you get a vague exposition conveyed by a small person who talks backwards, or a character trapped in a doorknob?

So, pour black “coffee like midnight on a moonless night”, take a plate of “very good” cherry pie and enjoy 30 moments from the history of three decades of performances.

NOTE: The episode title for Twin Peaks is a source of confusion for many fans. As Episode 1 is known as “Pilot,” Episode 2 is titled “Episode 1” and so on. For clarity, we have named the episodes in the order they were in the series, so “Pilot” is Season 1, Episode 1 and so on.

1. Opening title (Season 1, Episode 1)

Fans are connected directly from the first beat of Angelo Badalamenti’s score and the bird’s appearance, which refers back to the previous Velvet Blue from Lynch.

However, the opening title, with its distinctive ITC Avant Garde Gothic Condensed font, also features the first sign of studio interference which will eventually ruin the original show. Initially, the sign “Welcome to Twin Peaks” was meant to say that the city had 5,201 inhabitants, but this changed when ABC was worried that urban viewers did not want to watch shows about rural communities that were so small.

Sheryl Lee in ‘Twin Peaks’

2. Wrapped in plastic (Season 1, Episode 1)

Although most of the strange Twin Peak elements will come later, the pilot did indeed display the strange sight of lifeless Laura Palmer (played by Sheryl Lee) in plastic with a newspaper under one of her fingernails.

The line “he’s dead, wrapped in plastic,” said Pete Martell (Jack Nance) was so integral to building the tone of the film that “Wrapped In Plastic” became the most popular Twin Peaks fanzine name.

3. Dale Cooper enters Twin Peaks for the first time (Season 1, Episode 1)

The pilot also introduced us to Dale Cooper (Kyle McLaughlin), the pure-hearted FBI agent who was the center of this series. We met him recording a message to Diane, in a monologue who introduced his decisive catchphrase. When speaking on the recording about his lunch, he said, “a piece of cherry pie and a cup of coffee … Damn good food.”

4. Cooper asks for coffee (Season 1, Episode 1)

Cooper said that he took his coffee “black as midnight in the moonlight” had forever tied the series with drinks, which led to Twin Peaks-themed advertisements (more on that later) and David Lynch launched his own coffee brand in the 2010s.

5. Fish in coffee (Season 1, Episode 1)

Twin Peaks is full of unexplained moments which add to a strange tone and are never referred to again. Perhaps the first came when Cooper and Harry Truman (Michael Ontkean) visited Martell in the pilot and were told not to drink coffee because there was “fish in the filter kettles” – although it was never explained how and why. The fact that the line was conveyed by Lynch’s original muse Jack Nance, star of surrealist Lynch Eraserhead’s work, gives an even stranger advantage.

6. BOB’s first appearance (Season 1, Episode 1)

The fearsome Killer BOB (Frank Silva) is an incarnation of a show of pure evil, but he almost never exists. In one scene, set of Twin Peaks dresser, Silva accidentally ends with a shot in the mirror behind Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie). This gave Lynch the idea to then use the joke he took about Silva trapped in a corner to create the main antagonist of the series.

7. Loving Invitations (Season 1, Episodes 2-7, Season 2, Episode 20)

The first season of Twin Peaks drew soothing moments with the introduction of Invitation to Love, a soap in the universe that reflected some of the event’s plots. Fans have made many supercuts from the whole story which revealed that Lynch and Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost might be the best Days of Our Lives writer ever had.

8. Rock Throwing (Season 1, Episode 3)

Twin Peaks Season 1, Episode 3 is the best hour of the first season, and probably the entire show’s original show. The point of this is Cooper’s scene when he relies on the mystical power of throwing stones into bottles to find Laura’s killer.

9. Audrey dancing (Season 1, Episode 3)

Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) is a runaway sex symbol of the show, with posters hanging on the walls of fans around the world. The time when many people fell in love with him came in Episode 3, when he moved to a song known on the soundtrack as “Audrey’s Dance.”

Red Room at ‘Twin Peaks’

10. The Red Room (Season 1, Episode 3)

The center of the mythology of Twin Peaks is the Red Room, a room like a purgatory where the Man of the Other World (Michael J. Anderson) lives. This room is so central to the show that it is hard to imagine the impact of its introduction on network TV viewers in 1990. Viewers usually watch shows like Law & Order and Beverly Hills, 90210 (both starting in ’90) have certainly never seen anything like The Red Room , where we see the little guy talking backwards telling Cooper that “the gum you like will come back in style.”

11. “I know who killed Laura Palmer” (Season 1, Episode 3)

The Red Room sequence is followed by one of the best fake Lynch cliffhangers, with Cooper awakening from his dream of knowing exactly who killed Laura, only to forget it at the beginning of the next episode.

12. Blood on donuts (Season 1, Episode 7)

There is no picture that summarizes Twin Peaks more than a moment in Episode 7 when Waldo was shot, and his blood spilled on a donut that Cooper and Truman bought at the police station.

13. The Giant visits Dale Cooper (Season 2, Episode 1)

Fans were surprised by how slow and the number of The Return did not pay enough attention to the premiere of the second season of the show, which Cooper largely spent on the floor after being shot. During this time, he is visited by The Giant (Carel Struycken), who provides clues to Laura’s murder and adds another strange character to the Twin Peaks ‘rogues’ gallery.

14. Mr. Tojamura unmasks (Season 2, Episode 7)

Season 2 saw the show get better and worse truly committed to its status as a surrealist soap opera. The most ludicrous moment, which might be right to see the show being canceled by Twitter today, happened when Asian man Mr. Tojamura is revealed to be a white woman Catherine Martell (Piper Laurie) in disguise.

Ray Wise in ‘Twin Peaks’

15. The one who killed Laura Palmer revealed (Season 2, Episode 7)

ABC forcing Lynch and Frost to reveal who killed Laura in just a few episodes to Season 2 has been seen by many as one of the worst decisions in TV history, leaving the rest of the season turning the wheel until canceled.

However, that does not eliminate anything, since we know that a LOB Palmer (Ray Wise) who was possessed by BOB killed Laura at the right time he also killed his cousin Maddie (also Sheryl Lee).

16. Leland dies (Season 2, Episode 9)

Although the biggest Twin Peaks fans generally consider everything from disclosure of who killed Laura to the last two bad episodes of Season 2, the event had a really great moment that saw Leland killed by BOB while in police custody.

17. Denise arrives (Season 2, Episode 11)

Season 2 is a benchmark in TV history, with DEA ​​investigator Denise (David Duchovny) becoming one of the first trans characters to appear on network television. Even though certain elements feel troubled today, such as characters played by men of gender and some characters have problems with Denise’s name and pronouns, these characters are competent agents who do not have the tragic end that many LGBTQ + characters face. at the time. .

18. Josie on the door handle (Season 2, Episode 16)

Only Twin Peaks would think of killing a character and then trapping him on a wooden hotel. With Josie (Joan Chen) not repeating her role in The Return, fans are left with the terrible idea that she is still trapped in the door handles and fireplace at the Great Northern Hotel.

19. “See you in 25 years” (Season 2, Episode 22)

Twin Peaks regains mojo with the last episode, which sees Cooper owned by BOB. However, it was not enough to save the event from being canceled after ranking swooped after revealing Laura’s killer. Fortunately, Laura’s words in the Red Room that “See you again in 25 years” finally prophesied The Return.

David Bowie in ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’

20. David Bowie (Fire Walk with Me)

In a role that made The Goblin King from Labyrinth look like a naturalistic, down-to-earth acting, David Bowie appeared on Fire Walk With Me in an impressive cameo, which made him play Phillip Jefferies who blabbered with extraordinary film accents.

21. Death of Laura Palmer (Fire Walk With Me)

Critics and the box office are not friendly towards Fire Walk With Me. Part of this must be because of how bleak the prequel is. The 1992 film explores the rape and abuse that Laura suffered at the hands of her father / BOB without a moment of humor that lightened the TV show. However, this film has been reconsidered in recent years, and its scenes show exactly how Laura died having maintained her brutal impact.

22. Introduction First Log Woman (Season 1, Episode 1, syndicated version 1993)

One very important element of this series was not filmed until two years after the show ended for the first time. When Bravo buys syndication rights for the show, Lynch asks The Log Lady (Catherine Coulson) to return to give a series of introductory monologues.

The best of these is the first, which contains a mission statement for the show. He said: “There are many stories on Twin Peaks – some sad, some funny. Some of them are stories of madness, violence. Some are ordinary. But they all have a feeling of the mysteries of life.”

23. Georgia coffee advertisements (1993)

1993 also saw Lynch return to the world of shows for a series of Japanese advertisements that saw Cooper return for the case of a woman who disappeared while drinking lots of canned Georgian coffee.

24. Atomic Bomb (The Return, Part 8)

The first half of Twin Peaks: The Return is full of exciting moments for fans. However, this series reaches its culmination with Part 8, an origin story that is largely silent for BOB who works as well as an art film about the psychological effects of the atomic bomb as well as TV episodes.

25. The Nine Inch Nails (The Return, Part 8)

Section 8 also features the biggest name band of all musical performances that play Roadhouse in The Return. Lynch has worked with Trent Reznor since the film Lost Highway and previously made a music video for Reznor’s band, Nine Inch Nails. The group returned the favor by appearing on Twin Peaks as “The Nine Inch Nails.”

Laura Dern on ‘Twin Peaks: The Return:

26. “F *** you, Albert” (The Return, Part 11)

The Return found the perfect casting for Diane, the woman we saw Cooper recorded voice notes throughout the original show. After appearing in Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, and Lynch’s Inland Empire, Laura Dern plays the character happily. Even though he gave one of the best shows in the entire show, the best moment came when Albert Rosenfield (Miguel Ferrer) told him not to smoke in Part 11.

27. The Log Lady’s last appearance (The Return, Part 15)

Catherine Coulson died in September 2015, but fortunately she had time to record a number of scenes for The Return with Lynch, who first worked with her at Eraserhead in the 1970s. The most moving of these is in Part 15, when a seriously ill Log woman talks about death with Hawk (Michael Horse). That the actress died four days after recording the scene gave them a more heartbreaking intensity.

28. Dale returns to life (The Return, Part 16)

Cooper spent most of The Return in a vegetative state, trapped in Dougie’s body. For hours, fans aren’t sure that Cooper will ever come back, but the 16 hours that have passed in the show make when agents return to full life all sweeter.

29. Jeffries Tea Kettle (The Return, Part 17)

Repeated references to Phillip Jeffries on The Return made many fans speculate that David Bowie had succeeded in making a secret cameo film for the show before his death. That doesn’t happen, but Lynch might find the most Lynchian way to restore that character by asking him to return as some kind of giant boiler.

30 End of The Return (The Return, Part 18)

In Part 18, Lynch manages to bring a full circle of performances by bringing Laura Palmer back from the dead. However, this is definitely not a happy ending, with the last minute revealing that something very bad has happened. We may never know what it is, but Laura’s sharp screams in the end talk a lot.

Twin Peaks Season 1 to 2 are streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and CBS All Access, Fire Walk With Me is available on The Criterion Channel, while Twin Peaks: The Return is playing.