Around 300 people who applied for asylum in the Netherlands have been blacklisted since the start of the legal process a few months ago, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Asylum seekers are included in the list if they cause persistent problems in refugee centers or if the police have registered them as suspects at least five times.

The approach, known as Top-X, will be completed before the summer for a national launch. The list is checked monthly by police and refugee officers.

Troublemakers on the list are subject to stricter rules and limit the area they can go to. You will probably be deported faster.

Younger Justice Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol said when she was called into the job late last year that she wanted to make dealing with troublemakers a priority. The actions of a “relatively small group” are undermining support across the asylum system, she said in Monday’s press release.

