30,000 strands of pearls collected at the Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 / 5:24 PM EST / Updated: January 30, 2020 / 5:24 PM EST

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup’s 10th annual event was a success!

A record amount of pearls, garbage and debris were collected on the Gasparilla parade route and in the Bayshore area during the cleanup, which was carried out in collaboration with the city of Tampa.

Over 450 volunteers helped collect over 30,000 strands of pearls and remove 4,700 pounds. Waste, waste and recyclables during this year’s event.

Hold Tampa Bay Beautiful volunteer divers from Adventure Outfitters have pulled over 2,000 pearls from the Hillsborough River.

“The fact that our volunteer diving group has collected just over 2,000 pearls, many of which are old, is evidence of Mayor Castor’s” Bead Free Bay “initiative and the pirate crews who agreed to throw only pearls ashore “said Executive Director Debbie Evenson.

The beads collected were donated to the MacDonald Training Center, which is used by adults with disabilities for various upcycling projects.

