301,451 foodstuff baskets distributed nationwide, says Rina Harun | Malaysia

Social Welfare Division staff members distribute food packs for Plaza City A single inhabitants in Kuala Lumpur, April 15, 2020 — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has distributed 301,451 food stuff baskets nationwide, benefiting 1.2 million households.

Females, Spouse and children and Local community Advancement Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun explained the distribution of the foods baskets was based on problems obtained from JKM in the respective states, community leaders and by means of Talian Kasih.

“This food stuff basket assistance targeted the group of people who are instantly afflicted, specially all those who has no income to get their every day desires,” she informed reporters just after distributing the foodstuff help to people of Taman Bukit Mewah very low value apartment, close to Kajang now.

Also existing was JKM director-typical Zulkifli Ismail.

Rina stated the distribution of the meals baskets, which commenced in early April with the initial section involving 108 districts nationwide.

Meanwhile, one mom M. Meenachi, 51, who has seven little ones, expressed her gratitude for the assist, specially now that she could not perform to gain an revenue.

“I have asthma and have to stop performing. I can’t go out to buy the meals things myself for the reason that of the movement control order (MCO), so when individuals come to give me aid, I enjoy it very much,” she claimed.

Yet another recipient, Alinor Abu Hassan, 55, stated the food items basket, made up of crucial products such as rice and milk, means a large amount to her for her and household to get by through the MCO period of time. — Bernama