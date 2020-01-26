31 things you’ll only understand if you’re from Richmond upon Thames

Known for its exclusive reputation, Richmond is truly the “London Arcadia” that it is described as.

Despite its small size, this majestic city has its own secrets that only its inhabitants know.

We decided to share those that make us laugh or nod our heads as a sign of acceptance.

So without further ado – here are 31 things you will only understand if you are from Richmond.

There are beautiful views of Richmond Hill

(Image: Heather Cowper / Flickr)

1. Opinions differ as to whether Richmond is in London or Surrey. Which one is it?

2. The view of Richmond Hill is truly magnificent, especially at sunset …

3. … But you don’t really know which parts of central London you are looking at in the distance.

4. Richmond Hill is often chosen by couples as a place of proposal or breakup, yeah!

5. We have been waiting for a replacement ice rink since 1992.

6. Tom Hardy is often seen sitting drinking coffee outside the cafes.

7. Richmond the American International University is essentially Hogwarts.

8. The closest thing to a nightclub is the Be At One bar, what luck for the students.

9. We complain that Wholefoods is too expensive, but continue to buy there.

10. We pretend to know where the deer hang out in Richmond Park.

11. More people visit Kew Gardens than Winter Wonderland at Christmas.

12. We have tried GBK sweet potato fries, if not now!

13. Good luck finding someone who has not been to the National History Museum.

14. Tesco’s Krispy Kreme donut selection ends at 1 p.m.

15. We apologize for everything! Even if someone hits us with a car, we apologize …

16. You are trying to justify the cocktail at the ridiculous price you just bought.

17. You were excited for the first time when you saw a Zara in Richmond … only to realize that it is a Zara Home.

18. We tell ourselves that we will soon stay at the Petersham hotel, but that never happens.

19. You would be more likely to wait for a magic carpet than taking a bus to central London at a party.

20. Our brunches must contain avocado, it is a way or it is not a brunch.

21. We tell ourselves that we will wake up early for the Duck Pond market, but who actually does it?

22. The red velvet cake from Hummingbird Bakery keeps us spending most of our week.

You can’t beat a little Hummingbird red velvet cake

(Image: Alien ted / Flickr)

23. Walks along the Thames north of the Richmond Bridge are a must for dog walkers on weekends.

24. We always “swear” that we can smell the grass in Richmond Park.

25. Being proud that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share a Richmond mansion is fairly common, although we haven’t had any updates since the split.

26. We know that Richmond upon Thames has been elected as the happiest area in London for many years and we are very “happy” about it.

27. The Isabella plantation is perfect for Instagram photos.

Garrick Temple in Richmond

(Image: Maxwell Hamilton / Flickr)

28. We decide to take the shortcut from the cemetery to Richmond station but we instantly regret it when we walk alone after 9pm.

29. The best steaks are found in Gaucho by the river. Too expensive, but who thinks of the price while watching the sunset transform the river into a pool of rich orange and red shades?

30. Watching the river and the world in slow motion from a seat near the window of The White Cross pub is pure joy. If it is not yet obvious, we love our river.

31. The historic site “Garrick’s Temple to Shakespeare” is one that we all appreciate, but we don’t really know what it is or even its name. It was built in 1756 by actor David Garrick to celebrate the genius of William Shakespeare. You can thank me later.

