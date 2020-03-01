31-year-sheriff’s-office-employee-arrested,-fired-after-dui-in-oldsmar,-deputies-say

PINELLAS COUNTY (WFLA) — A 31-year employee with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Oldsmar Saturday night, deputies said.

Lorraine Daly, 54, was hired by the sheriff’s office Oct. 3, 1988 and was fired Saturday after registering a BAC of .238 following a crash on Tampa Road.

Deputies said Daly was driving west on Tampa Road around 7: 30 p.m. when she swerved to avoid a crash, crossed over into oncoming traffic, and was sideswiped on her passenger side by an eastbound vehicle.

No drivers were injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Daly showed signs of impairment, having bloodshot and glassy eyes, an unsteady balance, and an alcoholic odor. She agreed to a field sobriety test, but performed poorly on them, registering at a .238 and .243 BAC.

Daly was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and immediately fired following the arrest.

Daly worked as a senior administrative assistant at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s North District Station in Dunedin.

LATEST STORIES: