319 new COVID-19 protection, two more deaths in Alberta

There were 319 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta when two more died, health officials said on Thursday.

He brought the total to 3,720 in Alberta and pushed the death toll to 68. Officials said 1,357 people were recovered and now more than 112,000 have been screened. The government recently conducted a test for all Albertans who show symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose or shortness of breath.

The biggest day in the event was the state’s most important party, after 306 people were announced Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Director of Health, said one of the new goodies announced Thursday happened in an employee of Sofina Foods in Calgary.

“To date, this has only been the case with this plant, so it is not considered an infection,” Hinshaw said.

AHS is currently testing for all nursing home staff whether they have symptoms or not.

Hinshaw said he is also concerned about the spread in care facilities across the state, including the spread of Cargill Foods in the High River and JBS Foods in Brooks.

In the Great Lakes, the number of patients in the plant meat industry rose to 480, while the number of patients in the labor force and contractors at JBS Foods rose to 124 .

There are currently 390 patients in the continuum of care, Hinshaw said.

“I know those numbers can be dangerous. We work to make every move as quick as it is identified,” he said.

Albertans should also expect to see new cases in the coming days as the results that occur before strict measures are put in place will not cause new cases for as long as two. weeks.

SPEEDY SPEED

Hinshaw also turned his attention to global warming and the potential for large sums.

It is clear to congregations and entertainment organizations that Albertans are forbidden to attend more than 15 people, while for gatherings less than 15 people must respect two-way distance. of the body.

He stated that “We should bear in mind that some cases of COVID-19 can spread like wildfire in large groups,” “This decision is not gradual, but we should Doing everything we can to prevent the spread of HIV-19. “

His comments came a few minutes after Calgary Stampede officials and the city’s mayor announced the cancellation of the 2020 event, the first in a 97-year-old “Greater Show on Earth” event.

It also came on the same day Edmonton’s K-Day drama announced that it would not go ahead with its 2020 event.

Hinshaw said events like these could spread the “super-spreader” of a virus that spreads to many people.

As the congressional committee convenes again, it is said that authorities will review the data over the summer to see if some measures can be brought in the fall. .

He also urged Albertans to stay home for the summer by traveling to them, now that summer is near.

“Now is not the time to have people move from the state and possibly not know the virus.”

He stated that he could revise counsel while reducing protectionism.

CONTACT-TRACING APP

While Alberta is tightening the curve, there are far fewer numbers of infections and hospitalizations than standard measures, Hinshaw said in the next few weeks will be a key step in prevention. disease.

Up to that point, Alberta Health is in the final stages of a new mobile phone app that will speed up the contractual requirements when a user tests the COVID-19 .

The app uses Bluetooth technology to alert users if they have met with someone who has a good diagnosis, but will not track or store information on a public server, Hinshaw said.

The app is likely to be downloaded and Hinshaw said the Security Department was reviewing it without any concerns.

It will be available to Albertans “in the coming weeks,” Hinshaw said.

