31Y.O Guy Allegedly Caught With 93kg Of Hashish At The QLD Border

A 31-yr-previous person is dealing with a quantity of drug fees just after staying stopped at the Gold Coast border checkpoint with an alleged 93 kilograms of hashish and look, possibly not intelligent.

The Palm Seaside man was pulled about at somewhere around 5.30pm on Wednesday right after making an attempt to enter the point out at Tugun on the Pacific Highway.

Law enforcement stopped the guy in a Ford Ranger with a trailer connected before looking the motor vehicle, wherever they allegedly located 93kg of cannabis and $4,300 in funds.

According to law enforcement, the medications have an estimated road worth of $450,000.

The guy was issued an on the place high-quality of $1,334 for breaching community wellness orders, and is becoming billed with possession of hazardous medicine and possession of residence suspected to be used in link with a drug offence. He was bailed and is scheduled to seem at Coolangatta Magistrates Courtroom on July 6.

The arrest will come as Queensland proceeds to adhere to rigid border patrols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is never ever a good plan to smuggle virtually 100kg of medicine across the border, but it is primarily stupid when each incoming traveller is dealing with heightened scrutiny from law enforcement.

QLD police have now encouraged that they’re ramping up stability together the borders, and will be cracking down on any sort of legal activity, not just coronavirus-associated offences.

“In addition to the recent biosecurity threats, police will keep on being vigilant to disrupt any prison exercise,” Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn stated, according 10 day-to-day.

There is a heightened law enforcement presence throughout the place appropriate now, so it is probably sensible to do the appropriate detail and remain property as a lot as possible until finally the coronavirus problem calms down.

Picture:

AAP Visuals / Dave Hunt