328 firms, including JSW Steel and Air India Express, Seek Covid-19 Relief

Other companies on the list include GMR Hospitality and Retail Ltd, GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited, Hindustan Copper Limited and Kalyan Jewellers India Limited.

News 18.com

latest update: April 24, 2020, 3:28 PM IST

A total of 328 companies from various sectors, including Jindal Steel and Power Limited, JSW Steel Limited and Air India Express Limited, are applying for a loan suspension.

As part of the RBI ‘COVID-19 relief package, companies are looking to take advantage of their lenders, a document released by the rating agency ICRA.

Other companies on the list include GMR Hospitality and Retail Ltd, GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited, Hindustan Copper Limited, Indostar Financial Capital Limited, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited, Madura Micro Finance Limited, Mangalore Refinery and Limited Petrochemical, among others. Be. Most of the companies that have applied for this legal deadline are companies with BBB rankings or AA rankings.

The agencies said they were people who had been ranked by the ISRA, or had been approved by credit institutions, or were waiting for them. According to the rules of the Indian Stock Exchange (SEBI), voters do not even seem to care about the non-payment by companies seeking to suspend operations. “It may be noted that those who have not yet received credit approval for their lending institutions will have to consider the ICRA’s position on the default diagnosis if they do not receive it on time,” the agency said.

On March 27, the RBI allowed lending institutions to provide quarterly legal deadlines for their borrowers, given all periodic loans. This is in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak and the nationwide shutdown that began in late March and put most economic activities at a standstill. Most forecasters are affected by COVID-19 economic growth in FY21. Companies are witnessing a downward trend in their cash flow.

Although the RBI has allowed banks to provide loans for all loans, banks are reluctant to lend facilities to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs). Some banks optionally offer NBFCs stop facilities, but there is no consensus. NBFC-MFI has received special attention due to its borrower specifications. These units typically lend low-income borrowers.

According to the RBI directive, banks can set a deadline of March 1 and 31 months to reduce EMI. Accordingly, banks are delaying borrowers’ EMIs, but interest rates continue to fall. When it came to NBFC, the RBI circular did not say anything specific about the suspension rule. This lack of transparency makes it possible for the industry to interpret that financial intermediaries are not necessary to stop facilities.

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus