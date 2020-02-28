33-12-months-previous-guy-wounded-in-northwest-fresno-drive-by-taking-pictures,-police-exploring-for-suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno police are exploring for the suspect who shot a male in northwest Fresno late Thursday night.

Officers say the sufferer, a 30-12 months-outdated guy, was going to relatives in the on Fairmont in the vicinity of Marks Avenue.

He instructed law enforcement he recognized the automobile that drove around the home. He reportedly ran towards the SUV, but then somebody inside pulled out a gun, shot him, and then drove absent.

The bullet grazed the sufferer in the tummy. He was taken to the hospital and is envisioned to endure.

“The suspect motor vehicle is explained as a white SUV,” stated Fresno Law enforcement Lt. Monthly bill Dooley.

Officers are still investigating the motive guiding the taking pictures.

Any person with info is questioned to make contact with the Fresno Law enforcement Division.