335 outbreaks of Covid-19 in household treatment houses

There are 335 outbreaks of Covid-19 in extensive-term residential care houses.

HSE main functions officer Anne O’Connor mentioned 186 outbreaks had been in personal centres and 112 had been at HSE suppliers.

At a briefing this afternoon, Ms O’Connor claimed 196 (or 59%) of outbreaks of Covid-19 are in nursing properties.

Ms O’Connor claimed every person will be analyzed in a nursing home wherever there is a confirmed circumstance of Covid-19.

“In a nursing residence wherever there are verified conditions, we will check every person and that is some thing that was a clear necessity in phrases of our capacity to keep track of this and deliver the most correct info in conditions of this epidemic.

“We have the Nationwide Ambulance Provider deployed to do cell tests in nursing residences on the basis of a suspicious situation and that is continuing but we are now scaling up to be equipped to take a look at all people and team in nursing households where by there are verified outbreaks.

“We know that folks in nursing properties already do swabbing in the course of flu season so we are heading to be doing work with nursing homes so they can do extra of their possess swabbing.

Now that our laboratory capacity has amplified, we are capable to do a lot more testing and to have all those exams turned all-around far more competently.

Main scientific officer of the HSE Colm Henry mentioned any choice to allow for clients dying from Covid-19 to have a liked 1 by their facet will have to be produced with public overall health issues in mind.

The Irish Hospice Foundation designed the advice today.

IHF chief govt, Sharon Foley, explained it is responding to fears from lots of persons and well being care employees about a person dying on your own in hospitals and nursing properties.

Dr Henry mentioned NPHET will glimpse at the recommendation.

He reported: “Clearly we have to balance this with the general public health desire.

“Each death is a tragedy, and this is an incurable illness, it does not make any difference where you are. There is no treatment for this ailment.”