34 American soldiers suffered brain damage from the Iran strike, Pentagon says

The Pentagon said Friday that 34 US troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury suffered during this month’s Iranian missile attack at an Iraqi airbase, and that half of the troops have returned to their military duties.

Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the Pentagon’s main spokesperson.

US President Donald Trump initially said that he had been told that no troops had been injured during the January 8 strike. The army said the symptoms were not reported immediately after the strike and in some cases became known days later.

After the initial reports that some soldiers had been injured, Trump called them “headache” and said the cases were not as serious as injuries with loss of limbs.

Hoffman’s revelation that 34 was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, or TBI, was the first update of the number of injured in Iran’s missile attack at Al-Asad airbase in Western Iraq since the Pentagon said on January 17 that 11 servants had flown out of Iraq with concussion-like symptoms.

This combination of two photos shows Trump, left, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Trump initially said he had been told that no troops had been injured in the January 8 strike. (Carolyn Caster / Vahid Salemi / The Associated Press)

Hoffman said that out of 34 with TBI, 18 were evacuated from Iraq to American medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait, and 16 remained in Iraq. Seventeen of the 18 evacuees were sent to Germany and nine remained there; the other eight were transported to the United States for further observation or treatment.

The American who was sent to Kuwait has since been employed again. All 16 of those who were diagnosed with TBI and remained in Iraq have since been employed again, Hoffman said.

No one was killed in the attack on al-Asad. The strike was launched in retaliation for a US drone rocket attack in which Qassem Soleimani, the most powerful military general in Iran, was murdered on January 3 at Baghdad International Airport.