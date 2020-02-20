[34-calendar year-outdated person arrested in relationship with sexual assault in Malibu condominium close to Pepperdine – Up Information Data Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 34-calendar year-aged male was arrested in link with a sexual assault on February 8 at an condominium intricate in Malibu in the vicinity of Pepperdine College.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Division, Matthew Fairchild was arrested Wednesday at 6: 15 a.m. near the 19100 block of Pacific Coast Highway on suspicion of assault with the intention of committing a sexual offense.

Detectives mentioned the man entered a unit as a result of an open door in a shut elaborate that went down the hill from the college mainly rented by college students. Investigators explained the person apologized to the surprised victim just before managing out the door. Safety cameras throughout the apartment elaborate captured the male when he left.

The man was getting held at the Malibu Shed Hills Sheriff station with a bail of $ 1 million.