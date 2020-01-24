34 soldiers injured in brain after strike in Iran

Thirty-four American soldiers were diagnosed with head trauma after striking Iranian missiles at Iraqi bases late last month, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman stopped the soldiers’ movement when the symptoms of their injuries became apparent. Of the 34 men in total, 18 soldiers were evacuated from Iraq. Of these 18, 17 went to Germany for treatment and nine of them are still there. The other eight traveled to the United States from Germany. The last of the 18 evacuees traveled to Kuwait, but has since returned to office.

The remaining 16 soldiers were treated in Iraq and have since returned to duty.

Hoffman refused to specify which branches of the military the soldiers belong to.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed the injuries as “headaches”.

“No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries, compared to the other injuries I have seen,” Trump said at a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I have seen people without legs or arms.”

Trump, who allegedly claimed bone spurs to avoid being enlisted in the Vietnam War, was loudly reprimanded by veteran organizations for his disdain.

Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, told the Wall Street Journal that Trump’s comments were “really counterproductive because we’ve worked for the past decade and a half to highlight and educate people about the invisible wounds of war. . “

“He really showed remarkable ignorance about what could be the hallmark injury of our generation,” he added.