34 US service members injured in brain after Iranian strike, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon said Friday that 34 US servicemen were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries sustained during the strike of Iranian missiles this month at an Iraqi air base, and that half of them had returned to military service .

Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, spokesman for the Pentagon.

President Donald Trump had originally said that he had been informed that no troops had been injured during the January 8 strike. The military said symptoms were not immediately reported after the strike and, in some cases, became known a few days later.

After initial reports that some soldiers were injured, Trump called them “headaches” and said the cases were not as serious as injuries involving the loss of limbs.

Hoffman’s revelation that 34 had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, or TBI, was the first update on the number of injured in the Iranian missile attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in the west from Iraq since the Pentagon declared on January 17 that 11 service members had been transported out of Iraq with symptoms of concussion.

Hoffman said that of the 34 with TBI, 18 were evacuated from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait, and 16 remained in Iraq. Seventeen of the 18 evacuees have been sent to Germany and nine remain there; the remaining eight were transported to the United States for continued observation or treatment.

The American sent to Kuwait has since resumed his duties. The 16 people who were diagnosed with TBI and who have stayed in Iraq have since returned to work, said Hoffman.

No one was killed in the attack on Ain al-Asad. The strike was launched in retaliation for an American drone missile strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military general, on January 3 at Baghdad International Airport.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.