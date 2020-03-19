exclusive

A 34-year-old man died in California after being tested for coronavirus positive just days ago, and 2 weeks after visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida … TMZ has learned.

Jeffrey Ghazarian died Thursday morning in a Pasadena hospital after spending 5 days in a ventilator and fighting for his life … according to his family.

His sister says … “She has suffered many and many good fights. We enjoy our Jeff every day but we are grateful for all the happy memories of the times we spent together. “

Jeff’s timeline of his COVID-19 infection is terrifying and needs to open the eyes of people of all ages. According to his family, he flew from L.A. in Orlando on March 2 for a work conference, but stayed a few days to visit the Disney World and Universal theme parks.

March 7 told us she had a cough, and the next day she was bleeding. He flew back to LAX on March 9 … and immediately went to the ER, where he also had a high fever.

The family says an x-ray confirmed Jeff had pneumonia, and he was tested for COVID-19 and sent home with fluids and antibiotics and was instructed to self-quarantine until he could get the results. .

We were told that the results came back positive on March 13, and provided Jeff with a portable oxygen meter to monitor his levels … which changed dramatically in the afternoon.

On March 14 he was taken to a hospital ambulance and was rushed to the ICU when he was diagnosed with a 60-70 percent blockage of pneumonia. Doctors decide that the best way to recover is to sedate and intubate, hoping that a ventilator can help heal his lungs.

Sadly – and despite the family claiming he was approved for antiviral meds – the drug stopped taking him, he also replaced the bad … and died Thursday morning.

It appears that Jeffrey is a higher risk patient. She has a history of asthma and chronic bronchitis as a child, though she excels at that. He also underwent testicular cancer in 2016.

The CDC now says that young people can also be at risk … and it promotes risk.

He was 34 years old.

RIP