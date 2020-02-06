34-year-old Chinese doctor who tried to warn others of coronavirus death

(KTLA) – Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor working in Wuhan, sounded the alarm about the new coronavirus in December, posting in his group of former medical school students on the Chinese messaging application WeChat that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with a disease similar to SARS and was quarantined at his hospital.

Shortly after posting the message, Li was charged with rumor by the Wuhan police. He was one of many doctors targeted by police for trying to report the deadly virus in the first weeks of the epidemic, which left more than 28,000 people sick and more than 560 killed.

Li was hospitalized on January 12 after contracting one of his patients, and it was confirmed that he had the coronavirus on February 1.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization responded to news of Li’s death on Twitter, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang. We must all celebrate the work he has done on # 2019nCoV. “

The death toll and the number of people infected with Wuhan coronavirus continue to grow, with no signs of slowing down despite the severe quarantine and population control methods implemented in central China.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide was 28,275 as of Thursday, including more than 28,000 in China. The number of cases in China increased by 3,694, or 15%, the day before. To date, there have been 565 deaths, all but two in China, including one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.